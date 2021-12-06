Maui weather updates for Monday: https://bit.ly/3Gl0d9p

Due to ongoing severe weather, the County of Maui announced its offices will be closed today, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Flooding, downed electrical lines, debris and power outages are causing unsafe conditions. All Maui County employees, except those required for storm response are asked not to report to work.

The County will reevaluate conditions to determine if operations may resume on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Maui Office of Council Services.