Head Start, Kahi Kamali‘i Reopens Today, Dec. 7
December 7, 2021, 8:30 AM HST
* Updated December 7, 9:10 AM
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start Centers on Maui and Molokai and Kahi Kamali‘i Infant/Toddler Center at the J. Walter Cameron Center are planning to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The centers were shut down Monday, Dec. 6, due to severe weather conditions over the weekend that closed public schools as well. For more information, contact MEO’s Early Child Services at 808-249-2988.
MEO’s Human Services buses also will be resuming its full schedule Tuesday, Dec. 7, after reducing its appointments to health-related and dialysis appointments only. The Maui Bus paratransit services, operated by MEO, ran without disruption.
