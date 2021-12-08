Maui News

Emergency Repairs in Pe'ahi Require Power Outage Tonight

December 8, 2021, 7:56 PM HST
Updated December 8, 8:09 PM
PC: Hawaiian Electric Companies

Hawaiian Electric reports that crews will need to make emergency repairs in the Peʻahi area requiring a scheduled outage affecting about 1,900 customers from Peʻahi to East Maui, this evening, Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 9, 2021. Customers in the Haʻikū area can expect to experience an initial outage between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight and again tomorrow morning between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Times are dependent on the progress of work involved. 

For the safety of our crews and the public, electric service must be interrupted so crews can safely make repairs to a pole that was damaged during the recent severe weather events.

To prepare for this outage, Hawaiian Electric suggests the following:

  • Turn off and unplug sensitive electronic equipment such as televisions and computers to avoid damage in case of a surge when power is restored. 
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible during the outage to maintain proper food temperatures.
  • Have a backup plan and charge necessary electronic devices if anyone in your household works from home, participates in distance learning, or uses life support equipment.

