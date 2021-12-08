PC: Hawaiian Electric Companies

Hawaiian Electric reports that crews will need to make emergency repairs in the Peʻahi area requiring a scheduled outage affecting about 1,900 customers from Peʻahi to East Maui, this evening, Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 9, 2021. Customers in the Haʻikū area can expect to experience an initial outage between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight and again tomorrow morning between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Times are dependent on the progress of work involved.

For the safety of our crews and the public, electric service must be interrupted so crews can safely make repairs to a pole that was damaged during the recent severe weather events.

To prepare for this outage, Hawaiian Electric suggests the following: