Resiliency Hub in Pukalani to Assist Residents Affected by Storm

December 8, 2021, 9:29 AM HST
Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center. PC: County of Maui.

The Salvation Army, Maui County and other Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) partners have opened a Resiliency Hub in Kula to assist residents affected by flooding, water disruptions, and power outages from the recent Kona Low storm.

The agencies are distributing food boxes and bottled water. The Hub also has charging stations and free WiFi available.

The Resiliency Hub is located at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Hours of operation are:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 7 until 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Salvation Army is part of a team of agencies providing assistance during EDS events and is a member of the
State of Hawaiʻi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. To make a monetary donations and learn about
volunteer opportunities, visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.

