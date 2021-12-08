Kalepolepo fish pond. (12.6.21) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Due to impacts of the excessive rains from the “Kona Low” weather system this past weekend, the following Maui County parks will remain closed today, Wed, Dec. 8:

Ka‘a Point at Kanahā Beach Park

Kēōkea Park

Waihe‘e Beach Park

Kalepolepo Park

All athletic fields will be reassessed in the morning hours and may reopen if conditions allow.

Baldwin Beach Park, Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool are open for regular hours effective today.