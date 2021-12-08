Maui News

VIDEO: 42-Foot Maui Grown Norfolk Pine Donated as Maui County Christmas Tree

December 8, 2021, 7:10 PM HST
* Updated December 8, 7:15 PM
A 42-foot Maui-grown Norfolk Pine was donated to the County of Maui for this year’s tree lighting ceremony, held Wednesday evening at the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. The tree was donated by Mike Atherton of Waikapū Village.

Mayor Michael Victorino and his wife, Joycelyn Victorino, lit the Maui County Christmas Tree on Wednesday evening surrounded by County employees and well-wishers in front of the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku.

“This tree, the menorah next to it, and today’s Buddhist celebration of Bodhi Day, remind us that we are entering the season of light,” said Mayor Victorino. “In our stressed-out lives, we often fail to make time to appreciate the people who bring light into our lives. Light brings hope and after two years of a pandemic, drought, wildfires and a massive rain storm, I welcome the hope that comes with the holiday season.”

The entire community is invited to Maui County’s “Christmas Drive-Thru” on Saturday, Dec. 18, for an even larger holiday light display, Christmas caroling, treats for keiki and an appearance by “Mr. Christmas himself,” Santa Claus.

Also assisting in the tree-lighting ceremony were Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura and Evan Dust, Executive Assistant to Councilmember Tasha Kama.

