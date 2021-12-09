Hulalei Designs at the Made in Maui County Festival. PC: MIMCF

The 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival in-person shopping event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Special Events Field.

After a couple of hiccups along the way, this Part III event features more than 20 Made in Maui County vendors.

“Due to storm concerns, we moved the event last week in an abundance of caution to protect our attendees, vendors, and suppliers. However, the weather forecast for this weekend is bright,” said Maui Chamber President, Pamela Tumpap.

This represents another scheduling adjustment after the event’s virtual site crashed on Nov. 6 during the originally scheduled event. The event was rescheduled to Dec. 4, but inclement weather forced another delay.

“We look forward to having the community come out to meet and shop with our Maui County vendors at this special in-person mini event. As they say, the third time is a charm,” said Tumpap.

Customers are invited to shop from the wide array of products for the holiday season.

Event attendance and parking are free, and attendees may park at the War Memorial Gym parking lot (access via the Baldwin High entrance) or the War Memorial Stadium parking lot. Event organizers say masks are appreciated.

The 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, with support from the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development.

Sponsors include: Hawaiian Airlines (Title Sponsor), Pasha Hawai’i, Pacific Media Group, H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism/Made in Hawai’i program, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, and First Hawaiian Bank.