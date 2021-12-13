During the holidays, Kamehameha Schools will distribute approximately 10,000 KeikiDesks for haumāna in public schools across O‘ahu—allowing students to have the tools to create a comfortable learning space of their own at home.

“Every keiki deserves a space to learn, grow and imagine,” said Hilarie Alomar, interim director of planning and development with KS’ Commercial Real Estate Division. “More importantly, success in the classroom begins at home, and these KeikiDesks allow students who have been using the kitchen table, counters, or their beds, the opportunity to create a workspace to help further their learning beyond the classroom.”

Initiated by Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network and Innovate Hawai‘i, KS sponsored the production of the sturdy, portable desks. The KeikiDesk program provides affordable cardboard workspaces for children at no cost with the support of sponsors or Title 1 funds.



















KS staff members from CRED and Community Strategies delivered over 6,800 KeikiDesks this past week to 20 schools in various communities KS serves through educational programming, as well as a commercial real estate presence, including Kalihi/Kapālama, He‘eia/Kāne‘ohe, Ka‘ōnohi, Waipahu and Waiʻanae. The remainder of KeikiDesks will be distributed by the beginning of the new year.

“Kamehameha Schools has been a great partner with He‘eia Elementary, so this makana is just another blessing for our students,” said Danny Garcia, principal of He‘eia Elementary School. “These desks will allow students who need a dedicated workspace whether they live in a multigenerational home or a household that has been reconfigured due to the need to go virtual during the pandemic.”

As stewards of nearly 365,000 acres of land passed down by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, KS looks to create impact on community, culture, education, environment and economics—all of which ensure the health and vibrancy of these lands in support of their educational mission and vision for a thriving lāhui.

“The stewardship of Pauahi’s lands ensures the vibrancy of Kamehameha Schools’ educational mission,” Alomar said. “Opportunities like this sponsorship of the KeikiDesk program broadens our impact by helping to create communities where kama‘āina can afford to live, work and thrive in Hawai‘i.”

For information on KS lands and commercial properties, as well as the communities they serve, visit www.ksbe.edu/aina/.