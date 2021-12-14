Maui News
Downed Utility Pole Results in Closure of Hāna Highway at Mile 47-48 in Puʻuiki
The Hāna Highway is closed between Mile 47 and 48 due to a utility pole blocking both lanes of the roadway in the Puʻuiki area of East Maui.
Maui police advise motorists to avoid the area.
The road was closed as of around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
