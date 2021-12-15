Maui News
53-Year-Old Visitor Dies in Waters off Kā‘anapali, Maui
December 15, 2021, 12:08 PM HST
A 53-year-old male visitor was pulled unresponsive from waters off Kāʻanapali in West Maui on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2021.
Maui Fire Department crews responded to the beach area fronting 104 Kāʻanapali Shores Place for a report of a possible drowning. The incident was reported at around 3:35 p.m.
Crews from Ladder 3 out of Lahaina arrived on scene to find bystanders already performing CPR on the victim.
Fire and Medic personnel took over CPR efforts, but despite all efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medics.
Crews left the scene at 4:30 p.m.
