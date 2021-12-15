Pukalani Terrace Center is hosting its Holiday Food Drive through Dec. 31 with Maui Food Bank. The center is encouraging the community to support Maui families by donating.

To donate, bring your non-perishable dry goods, canned goods or monetary donations to participating retailers. Virtual donations can also accepted online at Maui Food Bank.

Checks are asked to be made payable to Maui Food Bank and dropped off at participating retailers. Donation bins are located at Ace Hardware and Foodland.

“We are happy to be giving back to our community,” said Sandy Yamada, Property Manager of Pukalani Town Center. “Our center hopes to make a difference this season.”

In addition to supporting the food drive, families can support local food establishments like Wei Wei BBQ, Upcountry Fresh Tamale and Mixed Plate, and Kalei’s Lunch Box with holiday orders, take out or dine in.

Pukalani Terrace retailers like David’s Happy Nails, Supercuts, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Subway, Majestic Laundry and Ace Hardware also offer gift certificates to simplify the holiday shopping.