Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts Hosts Lifetime Achievement Awards

December 19, 2021, 7:55 AM HST
* Updated December 19, 7:56 AM
Lifetime Achievement: Jeff Apaka, Patience “Pat” Namaka Bacon, Jay Larrin, Aaron Mahi, and Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier. Lifetime Legacy Recognition: US Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka, and Emma Kapi‘olani Farden Sharpe. PC: Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts

The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts hosts the 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Awards today from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the The Royal Hawaiian Monarch Room.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Lei Nāhonoapi‘ilani. The 44th annual celebration honors seven Hawai‘iʻs talented and beloved entertainers and influencers including:

Lifetime Achievement Awardees:

  • Jeff Apaka
  • Patience “Pat” Namaka Bacon
  • Jay Larrin
  • Aaron Mahi
  • Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier

Lifetime Legacy Recognition:

  • US Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka
  • Emma Kapi‘olani Farden Sharpe

