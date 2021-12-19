Maui Arts & Entertainment
Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts Hosts Lifetime Achievement Awards
A
A
A
The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts hosts the 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Awards today from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the The Royal Hawaiian Monarch Room.
The event is sponsored by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Lei Nāhonoapi‘ilani. The 44th annual celebration honors seven Hawai‘iʻs talented and beloved entertainers and influencers including:
Lifetime Achievement Awardees:
- Jeff Apaka
- Patience “Pat” Namaka Bacon
- Jay Larrin
- Aaron Mahi
- Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier
Lifetime Legacy Recognition:
- US Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka
- Emma Kapi‘olani Farden Sharpe
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1County Issues Stop Work Order for Construction of Large Home in Nāpili, Maui 2Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 Surge Explained: Highest Cases in More Than Three Months 3Update: Maui Fire Department Suspends Search for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena 4Dec. 18, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 707 New Cases, 3 Deaths 5Maui Flood Warning Canceled; Flash Flooding Observed in Maui Meadows 6Satrang Indian Cuisine in Haʻikū Offers Glimpse Into Maui’s Food Truck Scene