Hawaii DOH

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is investigating 30 COVID-19 cases among patrons and employees of The Republik nightclub. All 30 individuals were at the nightclub for concerts on Dec. 10 or 11.

All patrons who visited The Republik on Dec. 10 or 11 are urged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.

There were between 900 and 1,000 people at the nightclub each night. Attendees were required to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks required for this indoor venue were removed for eating and drinking.

Event coordinators have informed the attendees of potential infection by email. DOH thanked management at The Republik for assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, is asked to stay home from work, school and other activities. They should avoid other people and get tested.

Anyone who is a close contact of a known COVID-19 positive individual should get tested regardless of vaccination status.

DOH advises people to administer home tests before and after travel and before attending gatherings or large events. Home test are available for purchase at local pharmacies.

The cluster report comes as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. There were 972 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 877 on Oʻahu.

Information on free testing and vaccines is available at www.hawaiicovid19.com.