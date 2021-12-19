The green grass of Lahaina’s Campbell Park turned into a snow zone on Saturday night to the delight of hundreds of kids. Sponsored by Lahaina Restoration Foundation, the snow zone was made with 5,000 pounds of flaked ice.

Snow comes to Lahaina. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The snow zone was created for kids 12 and under for one night only, between 6 and 8 p.m. Guests were encouraged to bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank as admission to the event.

It’s part of a list of activities that have been happening in Lahaina Town throughout the month. The public can still see the thousands of colorful lights on the Lahaina Banyan Tree throughout the month of December. Lights go on nightly from 5:45 p.m. to midnight.