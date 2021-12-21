Principal Shona Pineda, Cynthia Luafalemana, Barbara Brake and Lian Chong Kalima of Kilohana Elementary School with REALTOR Rob Stephenson of Tropical Island Properties, LLC.

Hawai‘i REALTORS , a statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, donated PPE, cleaning and education supplies to schools throughout the state from October-December as part of its annual REALTOR Action Day.

On Molokaʻi, REALTORS donated digital cameras, gardening supplies (starter pots, fertilizer, potting soil, tools and gloves), 25 KekiDesks, outdoor chairs, umbrellas and a pop-up tent to Kilohana Elementary School.

Each year Hawai‘i REALTORS hosts RAD to assist schools in need. In 2018 and 2019, RAD volunteers completed school improvement projects for 18 Hawai‘i schools, and in 2020 and 2021, the organization transitioned to donating supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our schools still need basic supplies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as a variety of educational items to support a smooth transition back to in-classroom learning,” said Derek Lau, president of Hawai‘i REALTORS. “Hawai‘i REALTORS is pleased to continue its efforts to help our keiki and teachers during this time of increased need.”

Hawai‘i REALTORS worked with each school to identify the supplies they needed most. In total, Hawai‘i REALTORS donated and distributed thousands of items, including headphones, fans, masks, disinfectant, wipes, and gloves to 10 elementary, intermediate and high schools on five islands.