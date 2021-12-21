Maui News

Travelers Advised of Limited Airport Parking During Holiday Season

December 21, 2021, 5:20 AM HST
December 21, 6:33 AM
Maui consolidated rent-a-car facility (CONRAC) at HNL opened in fall 2021 following tenant improvements. Photo courtesy HDOT or Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Airports Division alerts travelers of limited parking at the five main airports across the state during the holiday season due to an anticipated increase in airline passengers. Department officials say the number of travelers this holiday season may approach pre-pandemic counts.

All five of Hawaii’s major airports, Honolulu (HNL), Kahului (OGG), Kona (KOA), Hilo (ITO), and Lihue (LIH) are expected to be busy.

Last month during the Thanksgiving holiday two of the three parking structures at HNL were near capacity between Thursday and Saturday. There is some relief in sight at HNL as 724 spots will be returned as public parking early next year.

HDOT is asking anyone traveling this season to consider getting dropped off by family, friends, taking a taxi, or ride sharing service.

If utilizing the airport’s public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $18. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour parking at neighbor island airports is $15.

For more parking information at the airports click on the following links:

The total amount of airport public parking stalls is listed below:

  • HNL – 4,500
  • OGG – 1,200
  • LIH – 575
  • ITO – 475
  • KOA – 1,475

For more information on ways to make the check-in travel process smoother, please visit the Transportation Security Administration website by clicking here.

