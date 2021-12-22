51 Wrapped Pillowcases. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

A local Maui resident is going out of her way to make the holidays very special for some families in great need.

Linda Vincent of Kula, hand made 51 holiday themed pillow cases, so that each child participating in Mālama Family Recovery Center (MFRC) programs could receive a personal pillow case for the holiday.

In addition, she is donating gift cards for each child and has delivered a Christmas tree and decorations for one of the Sober Living Program homes in Kahului.

Vincent said was inspired to help the families at MFRC because of personal experience.

“We forget that addiction is a disease and affects the whole family, especially children. Since my son died of an accidental opioid overdose over two years ago, I’ve been involved in the recovery world helping families mourn, remember their loved ones and get active,” she said.

“I want to be involved in helping support people trying to get clean and sober. Especially women with children. Mālama Family Recovery Center is doing an incredible job and I hope this helps them make Christmas special for every child in their care.”

Donation Drive Drop Off:

As part of her efforts, Linda is also starting a donation drive for the following items:

Diapers

Baby Wipes

New Baby/Child friendly spoons, forks and plates

Items can be dropped off at the MFRC office at 388 Ano Street in Kahului between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.

Mālama Family Recovery Center serves pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorder. It is the only facility of its kind on Maui, where women can have their children with them while they receive treatment. Many families come to the program with very little resources, making it difficult to meet day to day needs, and especially hard to make the holidays special for their children.

“We’re very grateful to Linda for thinking of our clients and making these donations,” said Serlinda Soukon, Program Director for MFRC. “The women we serve often come to us with little or no child care items or supplies. The pillow cases will make it a special Christmas for all of them. And we can always use diapers!”

Mālama Familly Recovery Center serves approximately 90 women and 50 youth annually. Those seeking services can find more information at www.mbhr.org or call 808-877-7117.