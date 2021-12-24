Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
Swell Summary
The north-northeast swell will continue to elevate surf along north and east facing shores today and tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will continue for east facing shores through the afternoon. This HSA will likely be dropped on Saturday as the north-northeast swell diminishes. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persist through most of next week as a series of west-northwest swell builds into the region. Surf along most south facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com