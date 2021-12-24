Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2021

December 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:08 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:38 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 04:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:55 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




The north-northeast swell will continue to elevate surf along north and east facing shores today and tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will continue for east facing shores through the afternoon. This HSA will likely be dropped on Saturday as the north-northeast swell diminishes. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persist through most of next week as a series of west-northwest swell builds into the region. Surf along most south facing shores will remain nearly flat this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1More out-of-state residents buying Maui homes this year  2New workforce homes in Kīhei now taking applications starting at $390,000  3Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos Makes Donation to Maui Hospital  4Visitor dies, among four distressed swimmers pulled from waters in West Maui  5Maui plastic disposal foodware ban takes effect on New Year’s Day  6Maui Flood Advisory canceled at 10:15 a.m., Flooding at multiple Kahului intersections