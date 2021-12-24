Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:08 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:38 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 04:42 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:55 PM HST.

The north-northeast swell will continue to elevate surf along north and east facing shores today and tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will continue for east facing shores through the afternoon. This HSA will likely be dropped on Saturday as the north-northeast swell diminishes. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persist through most of next week as a series of west-northwest swell builds into the region. Surf along most south facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.