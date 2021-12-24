Maui News

Woman originally from Maui is reported missing on Hawaiʻi Island

December 24, 2021, 9:55 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 73-year-old Sandra Schwartz, also known as “Aunty Gretchen,” as family members are concerned for her welfare. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police

A woman who is originally from Maui, is being reported as missing on Hawaiʻi Island.

Hawaiʻi Island police say 73-year-old Sandra Schwartz, also known as “Aunty Gretchen,” may be in the Mountain View area.

Family of the missing woman are reportedly concerned for her welfare.

Schwartz is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120-125 pounds, has shoulder length hair, a tan complexion, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311, or contact Officer Devin Ah Chong of Puna Patrol at 808-965-2716.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Visitor dies, among four distressed swimmers pulled from waters in West Maui 2Maui County closes on $10.5M purchase of 500 Acres in Central Maui 3Dec. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,511 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 4New workforce homes in Kīhei now taking applications starting at $390,000 5Mayor Victorino vetoes hotel moratorium bill 6More out-of-state residents buying Maui homes this year