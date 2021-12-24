Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 73-year-old Sandra Schwartz, also known as “Aunty Gretchen,” as family members are concerned for her welfare. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police

A woman who is originally from Maui, is being reported as missing on Hawaiʻi Island.

Hawaiʻi Island police say 73-year-old Sandra Schwartz, also known as “Aunty Gretchen,” may be in the Mountain View area.

Family of the missing woman are reportedly concerned for her welfare.

Schwartz is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120-125 pounds, has shoulder length hair, a tan complexion, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311, or contact Officer Devin Ah Chong of Puna Patrol at 808-965-2716.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.