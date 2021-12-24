Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services youths and staff pose with gifts collected and purchased for keiki at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers on Tuesday, Dec. 21. This photo was taken in the MEO offices in Wailuku. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services presented $5,000 in holiday gifts and necessities, collected from staff and the public, to keiki at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers in Wailuku on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The gifts, which filled about a half of a van, included items purchased with about $3,200 in cash donations.

In addition to Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and soccer balls, the donations included diapers, wipes, clothes, razors, deodorant and feminine hygiene products, per recommendations from Ka Hale A Ke Ola officials.

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc., is a nonprofit agency that’s part of the national Community Action Partnership network, whose goal is to help low income individuals and families and disenfranchised people help themselves and transform their lives.

Chartered in 1965, MEO offers more than 40 programs that assist low income people, kupuna, youths, persons with disabilities, immigrants and other disenfranchised individuals. MEO also runs the Human Services transportation program and the Maui Bus paratransit system and Head Start preschools, as well as programs that offer kupuna socialization and information; rent, mortgage and utility assistance; Spanish interpretation and translation; entrepreneurial and financial basics; inmate reintegration into the community after release; and youth anti-drinking, -bullying and -suicide prevention.