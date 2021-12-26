Maui ADR up 16% from 2019

Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties in November, with 189,300 available unit nights (-15.6% vs. 2020, -37.8% vs. 2019), according to the Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance Report issued by the Hawai.i Tourism Authority.

Unit demand in Maui County was 122,700 unit nights (+87.2% vs. 2020, -46.9% vs. 2019), resulting in 64.8% occupancy (+35.6 percentage points vs. 2020, -11.1 percentage points vs. 2019), the HTA reports.

The Average Daily Rate in Maui County was $285 (+19.5% vs. 2020, +16.3% vs. 2019). In comparison, Maui County hotels reported ADR at $531 and occupancy of 65.4%, according to the report.

Maui County Vacation Rental Performance. PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Statewide overview:

Statewide, Hawaiʻi vacation rentals statewide reported substantial increases in supply, demand, occupancy and average daily rate in November 2021 compared to November 2020. However, in comparison to November 2019, ADR was higher in November 2021, but vacation rental supply, demand and occupancy were down, according to the HTA.

The data in the Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance Report utilized data compiled by Transparent Intelligence, Inc.

In November 2021, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 547,600 unit nights (-1.3% vs. 2020, -40.4% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 343,900 unit nights (+96.0% vs. 2020, -45.5% vs. 2019). That resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 62.8% (+31.2 percentage points vs. 2020, -5.8 percentage points vs. 2019) for November. Occupancy for Hawaiʻi’s hotels was 59.7% in November 2021.

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in November was $248 (+7.8% vs. 2020, +17.5% vs. 2019). By comparison the ADR for hotels was $333 in November 2021.

For November 2021, the report included data for 25,966 units, representing 44,157 bedrooms in the Hawaiian Islands.

The HTA notes that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The full report, including details on other islands, is available for viewing online.

Rules in place for November:

In November, legal short-term rentals were allowed to operate in Maui County and on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi as long as they were not being used as a quarantine location.

In November 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program.

The data in HTA’s Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in its Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report and its Hawaiʻi Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report.

A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home.

*The report includes data for properties that are listed on Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway and TripAdvisor. The report did not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.