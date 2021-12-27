PC: Maui Police Department

A Maui teen sustained life threatening injuries from a single vehicle crash reported overnight in West Maui.

The crash was reported at 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, approximately 298 feet north of Lealiʻi Parkway near Mile 22.

The Maui Police Departmentʻs Vehicle Homicide Unit conducted an investigation at the scene. A preliminary report indicates that the operator of a 1994 Pontiac Firebird was traveling south on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of Wahikuli Park at a high rate of speed.

Police say the lone occupant, a 17-year-old male driver, from Lahaina, lost control of the vehicle and collided into the guard rail.

The vehicle then continued south bound uncontrollably across both the south and north bound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway and eventually through the Lealiʻi Parkway intersection. According to department reports, the vehicle then traveled off of the roadway on the mauka side of the highway continuing southbound uncontrollably through a dirt field, coming to an uncontrolled stop in a ravine. Police say the vehicle collided into the side of the ravine and eventually caught fire.

As a result of the crash, the teen driver sustained life threatening injuries. He was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police say an investigation reveals that the operator was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but airbags did not deploy.

The involvement of speed is considered a factor in this crash; and the involvement of alcohol is also believed to be a factor, according to police. The involvement of drugs is pending, and final determination will be made by MPD Vehicle Homicide Investigators.

To date, there have been 15 traffic fatalities on Maui County roads so far this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year.