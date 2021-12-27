Janice Casco Blayer’s “Sunset Plantation Hole No. 18” oil painting is one of more than 40 pieces of artwork available for viewing and purchase via an online auction during the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jan. 5-9.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions that runs Jan. 5-9, a new fan feature, the Art Walk presented by Maui Jim, will have original artwork for viewing and online auction between hole Nos. 3 and 9 at The Planation Course at Kapalua.

The Art Walk will highlight more than 40 pieces from local Maui artists.

In collaboration with Mary Anne Fitch, a passionate fine arts collector and an enthusiastic supporter of the Maui Arts League, there also will be an online auction. Funds received during the Art Walk Gallery and Online Art Auction Fundraiser are shared between the artists and the Maui Arts League.

“Here at the Sentry Tournament of Champions we want to give fans the ultimate Maui experience, which includes the celebration of the island’s art and culture,” said Alex Urban, Sentry Tournament of Champions Executive Director.

Artworks include original oil, pastel and acrylic paintings by several local artists (Ronaldo Macedo, Janis Casco Blayer, Michael Clements, Darice McGuire and Mark Brown) depicting imagery of our special places on Maui. The collection also includes blown glass sculptures by Makai Glass Maui, and 3-D wood maps of Maui and the Islands of Hawaiʻi.

In addition, Mimi Stuart, known for her Energy of Subject oil paintings, has donated an oil of Arnold Palmer autographed by all 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions qualifiers. Also available are six oil paintings of previous STOC champion winners: Phil Mickelson (1994 and 1998), Patrick Reed (2015), Jordan Spieth (2016), Justin Thomas (2017 and 2020), Xander Schauffele (2019) and the current reigning champion Harris English (2021). Each is autographed by the golfer.All artworks are framed or canvas wrapped unless the item is a table top piece of art.

Sentry has partnered with Maui Arts League to develop Art and Cultural Programs for youth and adults of the Maui Community.

Fans can visit the Art Walk presented by Maui Jim throughout tournament week, beginning Jan. 5. Spectators who wish to place bids on the one-of-a-kind art pieces can do so via www.32auctions.com/ArtWalkGallery.

The auction opens at 9 a.m. on Jan. 5 and closes at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Art enthusiasts will be automatically notified if they have been outbid or if they are the winning bidder at the close. There is also a Buy-It-Now option for most pieces in which the bidder secures immediate purchase of the auction item.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets, for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout (new for 2022) and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close, with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.