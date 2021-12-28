Comedians Nikki Glaser and Bill Maher will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 30. Photos courtesy: MACC

Comedian Bill Maher will ring in the New Year in Hawai‘i for the 10th time at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

This year, Maher will perform with guests Nikki Glaser and Christopher “Kid” Reid on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Castle Theater.

For more than 25 years, Maher has set the boundaries on where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on Politically Incorrect (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last 19 years on HBO’s Real Time, Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.

Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series VICE. In October 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, Religulous.

Glaser is one of the funniest voices in comedy today. For more than a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy.

Glaser also has executive produced and hosted two TV shows: Nikki & Sara Live for MTV (a female-driven pop culture sketch comedy show) and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central (a daring comedic show that tackled taboo sexual topics). Her latest Netflix hour special, BANGIN, is available now.

Reid was one half of the hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play in the 1980s and ‘90s. He transitioned into acting in the early ‘90s with the cult classic House Party movie franchise. Now focusing on his work as a stand-up comedian, he tours extensively in addition to hosting TV talent shows such as Your Big Break and It’s Showtime at the Apollo. He also appears as a comedic guest on TV programs, including The Dawn and Drew Show and Comics Unleashed. His uproarious stand-up shows are billed as “Hip Hop Meets Hollywood Meets Marijuana.”

Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. They cost: $229.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 (plus applicable fees). This program may include adult language and content.

The MACC Box Office is currently open for phone calls at 808-242-SHOW Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and email inquiries at [email protected]

For the MACC’s current COVID-19 health and safety protocols, click here. These will evolve as state and county mandates evolve. Protocols vary based on whether the event is in a MACC indoor or outdoor venue.

Arrive early and enjoy live entertainment by Benny Uyetake and food and beverage service in the Yokouchi Pavilion beginning at 6 p.m. Catering by Bev Gannon’s Hali’imaile General Store. CLICK HERE for the menu.