Hawaii comedian Tumua set for Maui debut Feb. 22

December 28, 2021, 6:00 PM HST
* Updated December 28, 4:43 PM
PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

One of Hawaiʻi’s top emerging comedians, Tumua, will make his Maui debut with a show titled “Bringing Back Local Comedy” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

The local comic, known for Hawaiʻi skits and standup bits, is coming off 29 consecutive sold-out shows, including three at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

Tumua’s material is inspired by his local family and the “hilarious situations” that he experiences on a daily basis, a MACC news release said. The release said viewers are guaranteed to “buss’ laugh.”

Tickets to the Castle Theater show are $15, $36, $46 and $56, plus applicable fees. For tickets and information, call the MACC box office at 808-242-7469 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or visit www.mauiarts.org.

