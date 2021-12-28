A live mongoose was caught by officials this morning at Nāwiliwili Harbor on Kauaʻi — one of the last remaining Hawaiian Islands where mongooses are not established.

The mongoose is “being safeguarded” by the state Department of Agriculture on Kauaʻi, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

State Department of Transportation Harbors Division reported a mongoose sighting to the DOA on Monday morning, according to a news release.

They teamed up with other state officials to set 15 traps at the harbor Monday, one of which yielded a mongoose this morning. Traps will remain in the area until further notice.

Mongooses are established on Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island and are a threat to native ground-nesting birds.

There have been previous sightings of mongooses on Kauaʻi and in 2016, a mongoose was trapped in the cargo area at Līhuʻe Airport.

In 2012, two mongooses were trapped in separate incidences – one at Nāwiliwili Harbor and another near a resort in Līhuʻe.

Any suspected invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at

808-643-PEST (7378).