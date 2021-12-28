Maui News

Officials stop mongoose from Kauaʻi harbor escape

December 28, 2021, 4:24 PM HST
* Updated December 28, 4:34 PM
14 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A live mongoose was caught by officials this morning at Nāwiliwili Harbor on Kauaʻi — one of the last remaining Hawaiian Islands where mongooses are not established.

The mongoose is “being safeguarded” by the state Department of Agriculture on Kauaʻi, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

State Department of Transportation Harbors Division reported a mongoose sighting to the DOA on Monday morning, according to a news release. 

They teamed up with other state officials to set 15 traps at the harbor Monday, one of which yielded a mongoose this morning. Traps will remain in the area until further notice.

Mongooses are established on Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island and are a threat to native ground-nesting birds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There have been previous sightings of mongooses on Kauaʻi and in 2016, a mongoose was trapped in the cargo area at Līhuʻe Airport.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2012, two mongooses were trapped in separate incidences – one at Nāwiliwili Harbor and another near a resort in Līhuʻe.

Any suspected invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at
808-643-PEST (7378).

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (14)
Trending Now
1Update: Maui teen hospitalized with life threatening injuries from single vehicle crash in Lahaina 2Residents plan legal action to halt controversial Kā‘anapali Beach restoration plan 3Two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve 4Dec. 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,384 new cases in Hawaiʻi 5Dec. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 2,205 new cases in Hawaiʻi 6Mayor: ʻNo-showsʻ leave COVID-19 test gaps