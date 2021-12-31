Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory posted until 4:30 p.m., Dec. 31

December 31, 2021, 1:45 PM HST
Radar (12.31.21) PC: NOAA / NWS

Issued: 1:28 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

At 1:26 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over both the north and south slopes of Haleakalā that was falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour. The pubic can expect rising streams over windward Haleakalā and water flowing in previously dry gulches around and west of Kīpahulu.

Some locations in the advisory include: Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Keʻanae, Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Hāliʻimaile, Nāhiku, Huelo, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē, Hāna and Haleakalā National Park.

The NWS reminds the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

