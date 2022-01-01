Crime Statistics

Maui Crime Dec. 12-18, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

January 1, 2022, 9:25 AM HST
December 31, 11:18 AM
Maui police responded to 7 burglaries, 14 vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 5 to 11, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 71% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 27% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 73% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

  • Dec. 16, 2021, 6:21 p.m.: 400 block of Kulike Road, Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

  • Dec. 12, 2021, 7:57 a.m.: 400 block of Oneheʻe Ave., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.
  • Dec. 13, 2021, 5:01 a.m.: 100 Pakaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
  • Dec. 13, 2021, 5:11 p.m.: 1-100 block of West Wākea Ave., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.
  • Dec. 16, 2021, 8:56 a.m.: 109 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Texaco Port Town. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kapalua:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 2:08 p.m.: 12600 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua. Residential, forced entry.

14 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

  • Dec. 16, 2021, 9:38 a.m.: 1-100 Waonahele Place, Haʻikū. White 1995 Honda Civic.

Hāliʻimaile:

  • Dec. 15, 2021, 7:32 a.m.: 800 block of Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. Blue 2002 Mercedes-Benz 430 series.

Hāna:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 1:05 a.m.: ʻUlaino Road, Hāna. Black 2001 Toyota Tundra.
Kahului:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 4:27 p.m. 1 Kahului Airport. White 2002 Ford Explorer.
  • Dec. 17,. 2021, 7:06 a.m.: 200 block of West Lānaʻi Street, Kahului. Blue Suzuki motorcycle.
  • Dec. 17, 2021, 5 p.m.: 1-100 block of Alae Street, Kahului. White 2016 Ford Mustang.
  • Dec. 17, 2021, 1:06 p.m.: 1-100 block of Alae Street, Kahului. Silver 2018 Ford Mustang.
Kīhei:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 3:20 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Black 2021 Baodia moped.

Lahaina:

  • Dec. 16, 2021, 12:02 p.m.: 200 block of Puapihi Street, Lahaina. Silver 2018 Acura MDX.

Pāʻia:

  • Dec. 15, 2021, 10:26 a.m.: 260 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Jim Flak GMC. Black 2016 Hyundai Sonata.
Waiehu:

  • Dec. 15, 2021, 3:17 a.m.: 900 block of Kūhiō Place, Waiehu. Brown 2005 Toyota Tacoma.

Wailuku:

  • Dec. 14, 2021, 11:58 a.m.: 1800 block of Pikale Place, Wailuku. White 2013 Nissan Rouge.
  • Dec. 14, 2021, 2:47 p.m.: 1500 block of Piʻihana Road, Wailuku. Gray 2015 Volkswagen Passat.

19 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

  • Dec. 14, 2021, 9:29 a.m.: 2500 Lemi Place, Haʻikū. Black 2014 Dodge Ram.

Kahului:

  • Dec. 12, 2021, 11:12 p.m.: 100 block of Niʻihau St., Kahului. Silver 2000 Saab 9-3 Comfort.
  • Dec. 16, 2021, 10:02 a.m.: 1-100 block of School St., Kahului. Red 2009 Chevrolet Aveo.

Kīhei:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 9:27 a.m.: 1-100 block of West Līpoa St., Kīhei. White 2008 Ford F250 Supercab.
  • Dec. 14, 2:11 p.m.: 1-100 block of Kūlanihākoʻi St., Kīhei. Black 2004 BMW 330XI.
  • Dec. 14, 8:59 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Silver 2005 Ford Focus.
  • Dec. 16, 2021, 2:42 p.m.: 1000 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. White 2005 Mazda 3.

Lahaina:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 9:42 a.m.: 800 block of Olowalu Village Road, Lahaina. Silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

Makawao:

  • Dec. 12, 2021, 6:18 p.m.: 100 block of South Makaleha Place, Makawao. Silver 2013 Nissan Murano.
  • Dec. 14, 2021, 12:18 p.m.: 300 block of Olino Way, Makawao. Gray 2000 Toyota truck.
  • Dec. 16, 2021, 10:04 a.m.: 100 block of South Makaleha Place, Makawao. Light Gray 2003 Ford F150X.

Spreckelsville:

  • Dec. 16, 2021, 10:06 p.m.: 100 block of Makahiki St., Spreckelsville. Silver 2004 Ford Ranger.

Waiheʻe:

  • Dec. 16, 2021, 10:47 a.m.: 10700 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Waiheʻe Ridge Trail. Green 2006 Land Rover LR3
  • Dec. 17, 2021, 6:29 p.m.: 1-100 block of Omilu St., Waiheʻe. Silver 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.

Wailea:

  • Dec. 15, 2021, 5:55 p.m.: 4500 block of Mākena Road, Wailea. Black 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Wailuku:

  • Dec. 13, 2021, 8:50 a.m.: 600 block of Meakanu Lane, Wailuku. White 2016 Nissan Rouge.
  • Dec. 14, 2021, 6:54 a.m.: 1900 block of Olu Drive, Wailuku. Silver 2017 General Motors Corp. Sierra.
  • Dec. 15, 2021, 10:15 a.m.: 135 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku at Longs Drugs. White 2019 Ford F150XLT.
