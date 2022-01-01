Radar imagery 1.1.22. PC: NOAA/NWS

Issued: 4:56 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

At 4:50 p.m., radar showed heavy rain had once again developed over the lower windward slopes of Haleakalā, with rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour.

The NWS reports that location sin the advisory include: Kīpahulu, Hāna, Nāhiku, Kaupō, Hāmoa, and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 8 p.m. if flooding persists.

