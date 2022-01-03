Kalakupua playground, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Repairs to fencing and playground equipment at the Kalakupua Playground are scheduled from Jan. 17-23, 2022. The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that the playground will be closed during repairs.

The Haʻikū Community Association and the Construction Industry of Maui will be providing materials and volunteers to repair some of the existing fencing and playground equipment.

The playground is located at the Fourth Marine Division Memorial Park at 1775 Kokomo Road, Haʻikū.

All volunteers are encouraged to help with the finishing touches on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. Masks and appropriate physical distancing will be required.

Anyone interested in signing up to help should contact the Haʻikū Community Association at [email protected]