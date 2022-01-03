The Maui Fire Department responded to nine fires over a 24 hour period between 8 a.m. on New Yearʻs Eve, Dec. 31, 2021 and 8 a.m. New Yearʻs Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

Fire officials say five of the fires were trash bin or dumpster fires. Firefighters also responded to one rescue incident.

Department officials say MFD did not respond to any fireworks related injuries over the holiday.