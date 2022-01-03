The Maui Police Department hosts a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events presentation and live exercise on the Haʻikū Elementary School campus between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The exercise is being conducted in conjunction with the Department of Education.

Only DOE staff will be on campus during the exercise.

Residents can expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the exercise, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific exercise site unless you are an authorized participant.

If this were an actual event, specific detailed information on what is happening, where it is happening, and what you should do would be disseminated.