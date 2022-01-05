Maui News
In-person solid waste bill payment at One Main Plaza suspended amid COVID-19 surge
January 5, 2022, 8:18 AM HST
The County of Maui Solid Waste Division announced that its bill payment window on the second floor of the One Main Plaza building at 2200 Main Street, Wailuku, is closed until further notice because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.
County officials say the temporary closure has been implemented “out of an abundance of caution” to limit community spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant.
Options for Solid Waste bill payments include:
- Depositing payments, using the remittance slip and envelope into the secure drop box outside the door at: 2200 Main St., Suite 200, Wailuku, HI 96793.
- Mailing payment to the above address.
- Online payments for established residential refuse accounts. Instructions for online payments can be found online, near the bottom of the page. The credit card vendor’s fee of 2.35% will be waived while the in-person payment window is closed.
