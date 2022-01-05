One Main Plaza, a luxury building with high rents is home to many County of Maui offices. Maui Now file photo.

The County of Maui Solid Waste Division announced that its bill payment window on the second floor of the One Main Plaza building at 2200 Main Street, Wailuku, is closed until further notice because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.

County officials say the temporary closure has been implemented “out of an abundance of caution” to limit community spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant.

Options for Solid Waste bill payments include: