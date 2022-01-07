DMVL Maui Service Center, Kahului, Maui. PC: file Wendy Osher

In-person customer service will be available by appointment only Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2022, for the County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing at its Maui County Service Center, Kīhei and Lahaina locations.

The limited availability of in-person service is to protect the health and safety of customers and employees during the current surge of COVID-19.

Also, driver license road tests will be suspended beginning Jan. 10 until further notice.

DMVL customers will be taken by appointment only. The county advises that no walk-in or stand-by customers will be serviced. Customers should arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before and no later than 10 minutes after their scheduled appointment time.

Appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves, and can be made through the DMVL website.

Dealerships, fee for service agencies, rental car representative or tow companies will be required to drop off title and registration documents to the Kahului Service Center.

Customers needing vehicle registration renewals are encouraged to use the DMVL kiosks located at Safeway stores in Wailuku, Kahului, Lahaina and Kīhei or Foodland in Pukalani; or online.

Convenience fees at the kiosks and online are being waived from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2022.

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.