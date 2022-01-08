Maui News

Department of Liquor Control alters in-person service amid surge

January 8, 2022, 3:03 PM HST
Updated January 8, 3:12 PM
In-person customer service is available by appointment only at the County of Maui Department of Liquor Control office, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2022.

The limited availability of in-person service is to protect the health and safety of customers and employees during the current surge of COVID-19.

No walk-in or stand-by customers will be serviced.

Appointments can be made by emailing [email protected] Your appointment will be scheduled in the order that it is received. If you do not have internet access, you may request an appointment by calling 808-243-7753.

For more information, please visit the department’s webpage at mauicounty.gov and go to Liquor Control or call 808-243-7753.

