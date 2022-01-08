Issued: 3:18 p.m., Jan. 8, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning through Sunday afternoon for the north and west facing shores of Molokaʻi and the north facing shores of Maui in Maui County.

The NWS says the public can expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.

“Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous,” according to the NWS.