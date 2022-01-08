Mayor Michael Victorino announced a partnership with Maui Federal Credit Unions to launch a Maui County Small Business Grant Program for restaurants, bars, and gyms. The grant uses American Rescue Plan funding to help businesses struggling in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I encourage operators of qualifying restaurants, bars and gyms to take advantage of this opportunity to get a $5,000 grant to help them weather this pandemic,” Mayor Victorino said.

In 2021, through the Cares ACT, the Maui credit unions administered the Kōkua Maui County Recovery and Relief Fund, which was a business reimbursement program. More than $11 million was dispersed to more than 1,000 businesses in Maui County.

“This yearʻs grant program, though, through the American Rescue Plan, is not a business reimbursement program; rather, it is a $5,000 grant for any qualifying business, qualifying restaurants, bars, or gyms,” said Gary Fukuroku, president and CEO of Maui County Federal Credit Union.

Applications are available online only and will not be available at the credit unions. A form 1099 is required upon application.

Administrators note that grants are being offered, not business expense reimbursements.

Qualifications include:

Providing proof of a 25% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020, verified by the State of Hawaiʻi.

Having a commercial location in Maui County and show proof of a current lease or rental agreement and been in business before Jan. 1, 2021.

Be registered and active with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and/or sole proprietors.

Having $2 million or less in gross revenue in 2020, as verified by the State of Hawaiʻi Tax Form G49 (General Excise/Use Annual Return and Reconciliation)

Businesses do not need to be a credit union member to apply. Grants are limited to one applicant per business and business owner. Questions may be directed to the Kōkua Maui County Grant hotline at 808-270-5745, Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Victorino extended thanks to the six Maui chartered credit unions for making the collaborative effort possible including: Gary Fukuroku, president and CEO of Maui County Federal Credit Union; Clayton Fuchigami, president and CEO of Maui FCU; Trevor Tokishi, president and CEO of Valley Isle Community FCU; Gary Muraoka, president of Kahului FCU; Kelly Tobita, CEO of Maui Teachers FCU; and Craig Kinoshita, president and CEO of Wailuku FCU.