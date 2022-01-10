Four men were rescued from a distressed fishing vessel that ran aground on the rocks fronting the Kīhei Boat Ramp in South Maui on Monday morning.

One of the men needed medical attention and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in unknown condition, according to department reports.

Fire officials say the 19-foot fishing vessel ran aground when large surf at the mouth of the breakwater tossed the vessel and pushed it onto the rocky shoreline. The incident occurred as the mariners were returning to the ramp.

The incident was reported at around 6,47 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Fire officials say that upon arrival, crews found that all four individuals were accounted for on shore, having been assisted by bystanders on scene.

Crews responding to the scene included personnel from: Engine 14, Ladder 14, and Rescue 10.

After first responders left the scene at 8:33 a.m., the incident was turned over to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and personnel from the US Coast Guard.

Fire officials say conditions on scene included calm winds with surf in the 6-8 foot range.