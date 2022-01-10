Nineteen Firefighters Graduate from Maui Fire Department’s 37th Recruit Class. PC: courtesy MFD.

The Department of Fire & Public Safety celebrated the graduation of its 37th Firefighter Recruit Class in Kahului on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The 19 firefighter recruits graduated from the Maui Fire Department’s 28 week Recruit Training Program, which was designed to train and evaluate fire recruits on the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve as a firefighter.

Fifteen firefighters will be joining the ranks with the Maui Fire Department and will be assigned to Maui County fire stations on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. They include: Chase Alexander, Joseph Bingham, Luke Brown, Rhys Buen, Taylor DeGuerra, Ryan Dickson, Jordan Dunn, Joshua Gruber, Troy Heen, Dylan Kane, Kendrick Komatsu, Lohiao Paoa, Brian Park, Chase Rogers, and Brian Tanaka.

Four firefighters will go on to serve at State of Hawaiʻi, Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting stations in Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui. They are: Elijah Calzo, Patrick Pendleton, Royce Needham, and Vance Wright-Pacarro.

Recruits received their badges and took their oath during the ceremony. Each recruit also selected a special family member to carry out the traditional “Pinning of the Badge.” Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura delivered the time honored Firefighter’s Oath of Office, making it official.

Graduating recruits were presented with the following awards, recognizing those who finished at the top of their class in the following categories.

Academics Award – Chase Alexander, (MFD) Presented to the recruit with the highest scholastic average on all written course examinations administered throughout the training program.

Functional Skills – Chase Rogers, (MFD) Presented to the recruit who demonstrated the highest competency in functional skills assessments throughout the training program.

Firefighter Spirit, Hoʻulu Award – Keo Wright-Pacarro, (ARFF) Named in honor of the late Fire Captain, Charles Iwata, this award honors the true passion and firefighter spirit that Captain Iwata was so widely known for. This award is presented to the recruit who displayed a high moral character and exceptional attitude, and whose conduct expresses respect and heart towards others, and to the firefighting profession.

Most Outstanding, Overall –Lohiao Paoa, (MFD) Selected by recruit training officers, this award is presented to the recruit that excelled in every phase of recruit training, and demonstrated outstanding leadership ability, projected an exceptional attitude, and led their class in physical fitness performance.