The parking lot at Makana Park will be re-striped on Jan. 31, 2022, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The work will involve the use of large equipment and require the park’s closure for the day.

The park is located on Lae Street in the Kūʻau Bayview Subdivision in Pāʻia.

Makana Park will reopen Feb. 1, during normal park hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, contact Alvin Kametani, East District Supervisor, at [email protected] or call 808-876-4506.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.