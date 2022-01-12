Maui News

Public Utilities Commission Chairman James Griffin to Step Down

January 12, 2022, 5:13 AM HST
* Updated January 12, 5:15 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Governor David Ige had appointed James Griffin as Hawaiʻi’s new Public Utilities Commision Chairman in January of 2019. PC: Office of the Governor.

Public Utilities Commission chairman James Griffin has informed Gov. David Ige that he will be stepping down from the PUC at the end of his term, per the Office of the Governor.

Griffin will serve until the end of his term on June 30, 2022.

Griffin has served on the PUC since June 5, 2017. Gov. Ige later designated Griffin as PUC chairman in January of 2019.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for this opportunity to serve at the PUC. Our Commission has led groundbreaking work in the regulation of public utilities and made significant progress towards the state’s clean energy goals. I’ve been very fortunate to work with an outstanding team of public servants,” Griffin said.

Gov. Ige will nominate Griffin’s replacement in the coming months.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I appreciate Jay’s 5 years of service on the PUC and his dedication to making great strides on many issues, including the state’s clean energy goals. We wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors,” Ige said.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Jan. 11, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 2,929 new cases in Hawaiʻi 2Photo Gallery: Surfers Enjoy Sunday Swell at Peʻahi “Jaws” 3Maui County drought alleviates after one of the wettest Decembers in half century 4Hawaiʻi K-12 school guidance updated, quarantine reduced to align with CDC 5Hospice Maui Grieving Loss of CEO 6The Maui Farm named 2022 Chick-fil-A “True Inspiration” awards recipient