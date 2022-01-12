Governor David Ige had appointed James Griffin as Hawaiʻi’s new Public Utilities Commision Chairman in January of 2019. PC: Office of the Governor.

Public Utilities Commission chairman James Griffin has informed Gov. David Ige that he will be stepping down from the PUC at the end of his term, per the Office of the Governor.

Griffin will serve until the end of his term on June 30, 2022.

Griffin has served on the PUC since June 5, 2017. Gov. Ige later designated Griffin as PUC chairman in January of 2019.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for this opportunity to serve at the PUC. Our Commission has led groundbreaking work in the regulation of public utilities and made significant progress towards the state’s clean energy goals. I’ve been very fortunate to work with an outstanding team of public servants,” Griffin said.

Gov. Ige will nominate Griffin’s replacement in the coming months.

“I appreciate Jay’s 5 years of service on the PUC and his dedication to making great strides on many issues, including the state’s clean energy goals. We wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors,” Ige said.