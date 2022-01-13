Maui News
Sugarcane expert will teach you all about the indigenous crop at free workshops
The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United is offering two free in-person educational workshops about Hawaiian sugarcane featuring Dr. Noa Lincoln, assistant professor of Indigenous Crops at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoaand author of Kō: An Ethnobotanical Guide to Hawaiian Sugarcane Cultivars.
Dr. Lincoln will explain sugarcane’s lore, uses, identification of varieties and cultivation.
The workshops:
- Feb. 18: Maui Nui Botanical Gardens (150 Kanaloa Ave. in Kahului), 9 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch and talk story. To register or for information, contact [email protected]
- Feb. 19: Kahanu Garden (650 Ulaino Rd. in Hāna), 9 to 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and talk story. At 12:30 p.m., cane collection and juicing is available until 4 p.m. To register or for information, contact [email protected]
