The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United is offering two free in-person educational workshops about Hawaiian sugarcane featuring Dr. Noa Lincoln, assistant professor of Indigenous Crops at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoaand author of Kō: An Ethnobotanical Guide to Hawaiian Sugarcane Cultivars.

Dr. Lincoln will explain sugarcane’s lore, uses, identification of varieties and cultivation.

The workshops:

Feb. 18: Maui Nui Botanical Gardens (150 Kanaloa Ave. in Kahului), 9 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch and talk story. To register or for information, contact [email protected]