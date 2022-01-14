Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Hawaiʻi Children’s Trust Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

These unrestricted funds will support MFSS’s Maui County Early Childhood Resource Center to help at least 25 families with up to $200 per month in subsidy for summer child care tuition in a time of need that can alleviate stress and worry for parents and enable them to continue stable, nurturing care for their children, thereby reducing the risk of child abuse and neglect.

MFSS is a private, nonprofit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The agency has provided 40 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County.

MFSS’s mission is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. The prime directive is to utilize our collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi.