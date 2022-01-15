Maui News

Breaking: Two people survive Hāna plane crash

January 15, 2022, 12:55 PM HST
* Updated January 15, 1:11 PM
Hāna plane crash. PC: Maui Fire Department

Two people have reportedly survived a small plane crash in East Maui at the Hāna Airport.

The incident was reported at 9:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, approximately 100 yards west of the Hāna Airport runway in heavy foliage.

Two men onboard, ages 61 and 70, were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation. One was transported via Medevac, and the other by ground ambulance, according to MFD reports.

“Initial assessments indicate neither victim sustained any life-threatening injuries,” according to the Maui Fire Department.

Engine 7 personnel arrived on scene and located the crash site. It was confirmed that two individuals were aboard a small privately owned aircraft.

Fire officials say one man was able to walk away from the wreckage. Engine 7 personnel utilized vehicle extrication equipment to free the second individual from entrapment within the plane.

Rescue 10 on Air 1 arrived on scene to “short-haul” the second man to awaiting Medics on the runway at Hāna Airport.

  • Hāna plane crash. PC: Maui Fire Department
  • Hāna plane crash. PC: Maui Fire Department

*This is a developing story, and will be updated as further details surface.

