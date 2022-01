Maui police responded to five burglaries, 16 vehicle thefts and 21 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 2 to 8, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 64% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 11% from the week before when 18 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 23% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 8:26 a.m.: 1073 Haʻikū Road, Haʻikū at Tomas Garage. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, Jan. 3, 11:51 a.m.: 30 Hālāwai Drive, Kāʻanapali at Alamo RAC. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 8:07 a.m.: 176 Hoʻokele St., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Māʻalaea:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 8:14 a.m.: 50 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Milowai Resort. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 12:40 p.m.: 100 block of Mole Place, Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

16 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:13 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna at Keʻanae Arboretum. White 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Hāliʻimaile:

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10:06 p.m.: 800 block of Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. Maroon 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

Kapalua:

Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:54 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. White 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 4:18 p.m.: 13200 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Slaughterhouse Beach. Silver 2020 Ford Fusion.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 5:34 p.m.: 5855 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Kapalua. Silver 2018 Ford Mustang.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 5:55 p.m.: 5855 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Kapalua. Silver 2018 Nissan Versa.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:44 p.m.: 13800 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. White 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 10:31 a.m.: 300 block of Nopu St., Kīhei. Grey 2006 Nissan Frontier.

Lahaina:

Sunday, Jan. 2, 6:26 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Windmills. Silver 2019 Nissan Altima.

Māʻalaea:

Monday, Jan. 3, 6:39 a.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Harbor. White 2019 Newton Boats, Inc.

Monday, Jan. 3, 6:40 a.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Boat Ramp. White American Power Boats / I.M.A. MFG UNLTD / Seahawk Boat.

Makawao:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 9:21 a.m.: 1-100 Mikiola St., Mawakao. Green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Waiheʻe:

Monday, Jan. 3, 12:47 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Red 2017 Nissan Versa.

Monday, Jan. 3, 6:07 p.m.: Halewaiu Road, Waiheʻe at Round Tables. Tan 2005 Honda CRV.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 10:15 a.m.: 3400 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Red 1999 Ford Ranchero.

Wailuku:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 8:23 a.m.: 1900 block of Vineyard St., Wailuku. Maroon 1998 Toyota Sienna.

21 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, Jan. 3, 4:33 a.m.: 300 block of Ohaa St., Kahului. White 2000 Honda CRV.

Monday, Jan. 3, 9:29 a.m.: 100 block of Hoʻomoku St., Kahului. Green 1997 Honda Accord.

Monday, Jan. 3, 9:29 a.m.: 100 block of West Wākea Ave., Kahului. Grey 2016 Honda Accord.

Monday, Jan. 3, 11:04 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Grey 2016 Honda Odyssey.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 6:55 a.m.: 100 block of Alehela St., Kahului. Silver 2002 Honda Accord.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 12:30 p.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Silver 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 3:03 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St., Kahului at Walmart. White 1996 Honda Civic.

Friday, Jan. 7, 3:32 a.m.: 200 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at Ross. White 1999 Honda Civic.

Friday, Jan. 7, 2:12 p.m.: 1 Lānui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Red 2008 Ford Ranger.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Jan. 2, 11:37 a.m.: 100 block of East Līpoa St., Kīhei. Black 1998 Toyota Corolla.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 11:42 a.m.: 900 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Grey 2004 Nissan Xterra.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 12:13 p.m.: 2700 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Grey 2004 Nissan Sentra.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:25 p.m.: 1111 Kamaʻāina Road, Kīhei at Hawaiian Cement. Black 2008 Jeep Wrangler.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 5:07 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. White 2020 Kymco Moped.

Kula:

Monday, Jan. 3, 7:56 a.m.: 1-100 ʻĀhinahina Place, Kula. White 1997 Jeep Wrangler.

Pāʻia:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 9:23 p.m.: 1-100 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia. White 2003 Ford Taurus.

Pukalani:

Monday, Jan. 3, 6:10 a.m.: 2800 block of Kalialani Circle, Pukalani. White 2016 Toyota 4-runner.

Wailuku: