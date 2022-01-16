Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 16, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Annette Leimomi Perkett

Nov. 13, 1965 – Dec. 10, 2021

Annette Leimomi Perkett, 56, of Haʻikū, Maui, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 13, 1965, in Wailuku, Maui.

Annette was a retired supervisor in the legal documents department of the Second Circuit Court on Maui. She is survived by her husband Steve Perkett; parents, Gilbert and Jo-Ann Hoopii; children, Lyle Aiwohi (Shalice), Lane Aiwohi (Melody), Devin Cook, Dylan Cook (Halli); siblings, Gerald Hoopii (Page), Punahele Hoopii; stepchildren, Jerry Perkett (Andrea), Jimmy’s Perkett (Roe), Jenna Papke (Jason), Brittany Papke (Nick); grandchildren, Krissy, Landen, Damon, Dustin, Leland, Leighton, Dawson.

Annette was loved by all who had the privilege of sharing time with her and her love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She loved to travel but her biggest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She gave selflessly and loved unconditionally. She will be missed dearly.

Private services were held for Annette at her home with immediate family members.

June 8, 1943 – Jan. 5, 2022

Dec. 10, 1963 – Dec. 24, 2021

Theresa Elizabeth Moylan, 58, of Keaʻau, passed away at her home on Dec. 24, 2022. Born in New York, she was a Registered Nurse.

Private service held.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Patrick Moylan of Keaau; sons, David, Richard, and Louis Moylan of Keaau; daughters, Christina (Carlos) Medina of Keaau, Maria, Louise, Roselia, and Regina Moylan of Keaau; brothers, Jimmy Russo of New York, Johnny Russo of New York, and Joey Russo of New York; sister, Mary Visio of New York; and numerous cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Wyman Ray Jackson

Oct. 24, 1970 – Jan. 1, 2022

Wyman Jackson, 51, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.

He leaves behind a loving family – his two children, son, Devin Jackson and daughter, Kassidy Jackson followed by his siblings, Richard Jackson, Jean Hisler, and Johnny Adams. He will be remembered by his traditional ways. May the lord be with you.

The family has set up a GoFundMe site to assist with expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/wyman-raymond-jackson?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer

Nov. 2, 1933 – Dec. 17, 2021

Adam Quinories, 88, of Glenwood, died Dec. 17 at home. Born in Pāʻia, Maui, he was a US Marine Corps veteran, Korean War veteran, owner of AQ Ranch, and worked as a mechanic for Hawaii County Fire Department, Greyline, and County of Hawaiʻi.

Visitation 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Papaikou, Eulogy at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Burial to follow at East Hawaiʻi Veterans Cemetery II at 11:30 a.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Seating limited; face masks and social distancing required.

Survived by wife, Junedale L. Quinories; sons Adam (Gwen) Quinories of Volcano, Glenn K. (Herbette) Quinories of Keaau, Quintin K. (Carla) Quinories of Keaau, and Dominic K. (Yula) Quinories of Oregon; daughters Cyndy L. (Dennis) Martinez of Hilo and Junedale K.I. (Godfrey) Palacat of Kailua-Kona; Goddaughter Samantha Zee; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Candance Sao Ling Noelani Legsay

March 6, 1950 – Dec. 26, 2021

Candance Sao Ling Noelani Legsay, 71, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Kaiser Moanalua. She was born on March 6, 1950, in Wailuku, Maui.

Candance was a retired Station Tech at Hawaiian Telephone Company. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Legsay, Sr. She is survived by her children, James Legsay, Jr. (Dorna), Ray Legsay (Edda), Jamie Akiona (Kevin); siblings, Sandy Akina, Leslie Kahalekai (Barbara); grandchildren, James III, Javin, Jaenali, Cassie, Melanie, Kainoa, Ikua Janessa, Conrad Jr., Misty, Aisha; and 32 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11:30 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.



Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Lance John Bacos

Oct. 19, 1965 – Dec. 30, 2021

Lance John Bacos 56, of Wailuku, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 peacefully at home with family and friends by his side. He was born on Oct. 19, 1965 in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary. A celebration of life service will begin at 7:30 p.m.; cremation will follow. Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Lance was a retired Local 675 Union plumber and was an employee at Dorvin D. Leis for 20 yrs. He was predeceased by his mother Leonida Pagampao of Lanai. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 yrs Andrea Bacos, his children that completed his circle son Waylon Golis-Bacos and daughter Tori-Ann Golis-Bacos (Josaiah). His father Pantaleon Bacos; siblings Patricia DeFant, Diane Asuncion (deceased), Adeline Fontanilla (Peter), Debbie Pascua (Craig), Ray Pascua, Jr (Doreen), Shannon Bacos, Sheri Bacos (Chase) ShayAnn Bacos and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Queen’s Hospital doctors: Jarred Acoba, MD; Daniel Fischberg, MD; Brandon Takase, MD; George Druger, MD; Christopher Aoki, MD; Scott Kawamoto, MD; Greg Sakamoto, MD; Stuart Tsuji, MD; Holly Ho-Chee Depont; 7 Ewa Nursing Staff; and Hope Lodge Hawaiʻi.

Lucille B. Pacheco

Sept. 14, 1940 – Dec. 28, 2021

Lucille B. Pacheco 81

Lucille B. Pacheco, 81, of Kahului, Maui passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, in Wailuku. She was born on Sept. 14, 1940, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Lucille is survived by her sons, David T. Pacheco Jr., Dennis T. Pacheco (Dorene), sister Mildred Molina (Steven), brother Louis Cambra (Irene), and granddaughter, Amber Pacheco.

She is predeceased by her husband, David T. Pacheco Sr., and her parents Louis and Margaret Cambra.

Lucille retired from Safeway Kahului, as a Baker and was the owner of Lucille’s Cake Boutique.

Services will be held at Christ The King Church, Kahului on Jan. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.