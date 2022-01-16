Maui Business

MEO BDC offers Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop

January 16, 2022, 8:57 AM HST
The first Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop series of the new year, offered by Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Business Development Center, will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 19 and 20.

The two-day workshop will help attendees understand and manage daily personal financial situations amid a challenging economic climate. Specifically, the workshop will cover:

  • Understanding of spending tendencies.
  • Realistic budgeting and saving strategies.
  • Understanding personal credit, credit reports, FICO Score and identity theft.
  • Basic investment terminology and information.
  • Financial well being during the COVID-19 pandemic.          

The workshop is offered for free on the third Wednesday and Thursday of each month.

To register for the workshop, go to https://www.meoinc.org/programs-services/business-development-center/financial-literacy/ on the MEO website www.meoinc.org.

For more information, contact Heather Wells at [email protected] or call 808-249-2990.

