Mamoru & Aiko Takitani founded local chocolate company Hawaiian Host and established a foundation to support education of Hawaiʻi's students. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarship and enrichment programs in Hawaiʻi.

The Mamoru & Aiko Takitani Foundation (Takitani Foundation) seeks high school seniors and schools to apply for its 2022 scholarship program. More than $200,000 is anticipated to be awarded statewide.

All high schools accredited by WASC and HAIS are invited to nominate one high school senior for a Takitani Scholarship award in 2022. Scholarships are awarded to students who exemplify the qualities of hard work, high academic achievement, commitment to excellence, and dedication to our community.

Qualifying private and public high schools statewide will select one of their school’s applicants to receive a $3,000 scholarship. An additional $2,000 will be awarded to a selection of students chosen from these categories: by public school district, Hawaiʻi Catholic Schools and private schools (Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools).

Three overall outstanding scholars will be selected for these additional awards:

$10,000 Mamoru Takitani Outstanding Student Award

$10,000 Aiko Takitani Outstanding Student Award

$8,000 Karen Uno Distinguished Student Award

All scholarship recipients will be eligible to apply for a renewal of up to $2,000 each year for up to three years while in undergraduate study.

Participating schools must have a minimum of 100 high school students (grades 9 to 12). Otherwise, accredited schools with less than 100 students will join a pool of schools of similar enrollment size.

Important Dates

Feb. 1, 2022: Deadline for students to submit a hard copy of completed applications to their Senior Advisors/College Counselors. Schools convene scholarship selection committees.

Feb. 8, 2022: Deadline for schools to select their Takitani Student Scholar, and go online to designate and verify their student selection.

For more information and for schools and student to apply, go to TakitaniFoundation.org. Students must notify their school counselor and submit a completed and printed application to their senior advisors/college counselors.

Scholarship finalists and top scholarship winners will be announced in May 2022.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaii’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

Last year, $225,000 in scholarships were awarded to 61 high school seniors.