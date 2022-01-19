The Navyʻs Imua offshore supply ship, about one mile offshore of Hoʻokipa, Maui. (1.18.22) PC: Charlie Bray

Maui Now began receiving reports from witnesses on Tuesday morning, of a ship with some type of floating object above it, about one mile offshore of Hoʻokipa, Maui.

In addition to the ship and balloon-type object hovering above, there was a “large jet flying low in big circles” and a submarine nearby, according to witness reports. This was reported at around 8 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2022.

Cmdr. Cindy Fields, spokesperson Submarine Force, US Pacific Fleet confirmed that, “There was a training event between a submarine and a P-8 off Maui.”

A Navy Region Air Operations Officer also confirmed the plane was one of their P8s operating north of Maui, according to David Hodge, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Community Relations Manager.

The purpose of the exercise was not detailed.

Similar activity was reported again today between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. According to marine traffic online, the vessel remained offshore of Hoʻokipa on Wednesday morning.

Hoʻokipa is located along the north shore of Maui and is a popular beach among the surfing and windsurfing community.