Hale Kaiola project renderings. PC: Alaula Real Estate / alaularealestade.com

A lottery for units within the future Hale Kailua workforce housing community takes place on March 4, 2022.

The lottery will determine which successful applicants will secure one of the new housing units at the project site, which is planned for construction at the corner of Kaiola Place and ʻOhukai Road, a few blocks mauka from Mai Poina ‘Oe Ia’u and Kalepolepo Beach Park.

Construction on the sustainable workforce housing development is slated to begin later this month.

Interested parties can visit alaula.org to start an application. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2022. Eligible applicants must be a resident of Maui County and meet all other criteria set forth by the County’s workforce housing ordinance.

New Workforce Homes in Kihei Now Taking Applications Starting at $390,000. PC: Hale Kailua

All applicants must secure pre-qualification from a mortgage lender of their choice and complete a first-time home buyer’s education course to qualify.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alaula Builders has partnered with Hawaiian Community Assets, a longstanding community resource for first-time homebuyers, to assist kamaʻāina applicants in securing their spot in the February lottery. Hawaiian Community Assets can also assist applicants with several financial aid programs and other resources specifically geared towards first-time homebuyers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hale Kaiola is Maui’s first neighborhood processed under the 2.97 incentive program and is currently finalizing the permitting process.

The infilled neighborhood will consist of 100% owner occupied workforce housing units exclusively for local residents and all created with sustainable design and construction.

The development itself will consist of 40 duplexes across three acres of land, with two and three-bedroom configurations ranging from 730 to 1,240 total square feet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alaula Builders is also working towards the development of two additional workforce communities for the citizens of Maui: Hale Waipuilani in central Kihei and Kuikahi Village in Wailuku.

Hale Kailua timeline.

For more information, visit alaula.org/workforce-housing.